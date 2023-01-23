BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $23,099.57 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $23,099.57 or 1.00020891 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $156.08 million and $48.35 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 22,722.9572717 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $49,171,286.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

