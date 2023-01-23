Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $27.75 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $296.57 million and approximately $27.75 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $16.93 or 0.00073226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00203838 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00047275 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.