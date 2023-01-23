BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $64.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35. American International Group has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in American International Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 193,097 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in American International Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

