BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $53.34 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.