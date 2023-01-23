BMO Capital Markets Trims B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price to C$7.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BTG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 13th. M Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.16 on Thursday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.21.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $392.55 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,543 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 128.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 115,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 64,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

