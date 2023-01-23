BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in December

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 486,700 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 562,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $98.49. 63,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,544. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.08.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $370,972.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,986 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5,386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,767,000 after acquiring an additional 859,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 746.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,714 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Articles

