Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$64.40.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$62.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a PE ratio of -14.05. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$64.90.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

