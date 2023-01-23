Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,400.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Booking from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,434.46.

Booking Stock Up 1.2 %

BKNG stock opened at $2,344.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,060.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,926.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 95.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

