Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 90 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,914,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VOO stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $367.00. The company had a trading volume of 733,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,036. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

