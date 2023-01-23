Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.8% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IJH stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.51. 110,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,212. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.92.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

