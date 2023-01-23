Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Intel by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 122,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Intel by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 73,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 84,873 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $29.76. 7,866,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,741,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

