Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.03. 170,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,865. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.25. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

