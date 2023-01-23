BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 540 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 540 ($6.59) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.70) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.71) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 500 ($6.10) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.83) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.71) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of BP.B stock opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 167.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 170.73. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($1.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187 ($2.28).

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

