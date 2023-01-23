BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BrightView from $10.50 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

BrightView Stock Performance

BrightView stock remained flat at $7.37 during trading on Monday. 739,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,292. BrightView has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in BrightView by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BrightView by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 8.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 20.1% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

