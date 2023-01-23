Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 154,638 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $57,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,169 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,581 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,093,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,363,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $73.99. 165,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,101,087. The company has a market capitalization of $157.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $73.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 74.27%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

