BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of SHYF opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $286.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.70 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at The Shyft Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $367,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,473.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Shyft Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Articles

