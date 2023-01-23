Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,100 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 398,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:CSQ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.11. 131,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,613. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. This is an increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
