Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$46.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCO. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.50.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 3.2 %

TSE CCO opened at C$35.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.89. Cameco has a one year low of C$23.03 and a one year high of C$41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$388.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 17,319 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$533,252.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$441,436.23.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.