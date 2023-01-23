Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Kinovo (LON:KINO)

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 52 ($0.63) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.36% from the company’s previous close.

Kinovo Stock Up 1.4 %

Kinovo stock traded up GBX 0.47 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 33.47 ($0.41). The company had a trading volume of 105,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,567. Kinovo has a 12 month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 45 ($0.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48. The company has a market capitalization of £20.80 million and a PE ratio of 669.40.

Kinovo Company Profile

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

