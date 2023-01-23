Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Kinovo (LON:KINO)

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 52 ($0.63) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.36% from the company’s previous close.
Kinovo Stock Up 1.4 %
Kinovo stock traded up GBX 0.47 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 33.47 ($0.41). The company had a trading volume of 105,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,567. Kinovo has a 12 month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 45 ($0.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48. The company has a market capitalization of £20.80 million and a PE ratio of 669.40.
Kinovo Company Profile
