Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given a C$170.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned a C$170.00 price target by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “sell” rating and set a C$150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$149.50 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$159.69.

CNR traded up C$0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$165.82. The company had a trading volume of 261,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,800. The stock has a market cap of C$112.41 billion and a PE ratio of 22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$166.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$159.73. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$137.26 and a 12-month high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total transaction of C$1,561,341.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

