Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$1,134,700.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.05, for a total value of C$1,134,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,989,362.05.

Scott Gerald Stauth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Scott Gerald Stauth sold 23,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.53, for a total value of C$1,737,098.00.

TSE:CNQ traded up C$1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$81.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$76.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.87. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$58.75 and a 52-week high of C$88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

