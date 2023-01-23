Cartesi (CTSI) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Cartesi has a market cap of $99.25 million and $16.05 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,107,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

