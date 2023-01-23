Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.19. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $5,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares in the company, valued at $60,958,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $5,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,958,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,703 shares of company stock worth $14,867,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,398 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

