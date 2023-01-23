Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Update

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 8,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.70. 2,608,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,230. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $260.50. The stock has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

