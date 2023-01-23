CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.14.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $198.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. CDW has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.67.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

