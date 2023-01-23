Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLLS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Cellectis Price Performance
CLLS stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $139.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.95.
Institutional Trading of Cellectis
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 133,587 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 166.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 12.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 50,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cellectis by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cellectis by 30.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectis (CLLS)
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.