Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Century Communities Stock Up 2.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 986,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59,853 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 108,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 535,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

