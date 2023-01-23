ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Short Interest Update

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,560,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 48,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 21.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

CHPT traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.87. 9,908,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,062,818. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.99.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.35 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 74.82% and a negative net margin of 82.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,422,121 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,621 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,337. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 27.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

