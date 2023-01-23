Childress Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 71.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,949 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $88,311,000 after buying an additional 155,744 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 34.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.11.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $341.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $458.48. The company has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

