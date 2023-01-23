Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ PEP opened at $170.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $234.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

