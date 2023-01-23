Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $236.45 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.62 and its 200 day moving average is $241.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

