Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 94.4% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,543 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 15.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 85,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 91.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $4,438,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.52.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $209.50 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.29 and a 200 day moving average of $213.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.