Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,137 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.85 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $271.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

