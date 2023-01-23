CIBC Increases Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$26.50

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

ZZZ has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE ZZZ traded up C$0.52 on Monday, hitting C$25.31. The company had a trading volume of 55,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,712. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.66 and a 12-month high of C$36.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$906.43 million and a P/E ratio of 9.73.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$251.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.6500004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

