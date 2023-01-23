Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 567,100 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 610,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 12.3 %

NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $0.88. 1,841,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 480.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

