Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $106.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CINF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $102.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -285.36 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.04.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -766.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.