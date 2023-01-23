Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $95.00. The stock traded as high as $90.18 and last traded at $90.17, with a volume of 195773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.29.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.66 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

