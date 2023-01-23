Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.33.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of KOF opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
