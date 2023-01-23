Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of KOF opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

