Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.84. 6,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,362. The stock has a market cap of $227.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.