CoinField Coin (CFC) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $68.68 million and approximately $68.68 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

