Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 849,500 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 746,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

CCU stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 154,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,962. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $736.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.16 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.52%.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

