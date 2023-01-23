Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 10,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,765,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 314,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,540,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,531,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,529,000 after purchasing an additional 660,711 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,931,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,189,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,457,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,128 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BVN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.27. 584,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,732. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 42.28% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BVN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

