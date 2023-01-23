Comparing Lanvin Group (LANV) and Its Peers

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 720 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lanvin Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s peers have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lanvin Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lanvin Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 18.49 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.03

Lanvin Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lanvin Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lanvin Group Competitors 113 593 894 18 2.50

Lanvin Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.56%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 50.05%. Given Lanvin Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Lanvin Group peers beat Lanvin Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

