Cormark Increases Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$27.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MFC. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.45.

MFC traded up C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$25.58. 1,291,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,693. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$20.81 and a 52 week high of C$28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.96 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.74 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$326,340.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$412,858.45. In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$326,340.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at C$412,858.45. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total value of C$72,867.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,444.80.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

