Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,114 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $536,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.78.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $11.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $492.03. 769,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

