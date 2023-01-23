Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Down 10.2% in December

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,900 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 559,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $724,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,219.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 78,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 283,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on CVLG. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.12. 43,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,541. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a market cap of $500.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.15. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.