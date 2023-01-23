Cowen Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.08.

Shares of CRM opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.85. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $234.49. The company has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a PE ratio of 540.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $371,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,738,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $371,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,738,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,923,246. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

