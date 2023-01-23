Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,271,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,082,874 shares.The stock last traded at $16.00 and had previously closed at $15.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 70,501 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $1,061,040.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,543,602 shares in the company, valued at $169,213,190.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 70,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,040.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 815,143 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,258 in the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after buying an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after buying an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 712.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

