Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Update

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Up 3.5 %

CEQP traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 895,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,794. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.08 and a beta of 2.53. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,048.00%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

