CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives $41.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CTS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CTS Price Performance

CTS stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. CTS has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.71.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $151.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTS will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in CTS by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CTS by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also

